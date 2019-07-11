Meghan Markle Slammed by Mom Shamers for How She Holds Baby Archie

The Duchess of Sussex is being mom-shamed after recent photos revealed the way she was holding her son. Meghan Markle was supporting her husband, Prince Harry and her brother-in-law Prince William, alongside Kate Middleton at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day when photos surfaced that mom-shamers are bouncing on.

The new Duchess was holding Archie Mountbatten Windsor during her surprise appearance, while Middleton was playing with her own children, when moms from around the world pounced on the way Markle was cradling her son.

“Meghan looks like she’s about to drop him,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Someone else said, “Meghan doesn’t know how to carry her own baby! Such a shame,” while someone else tailed with “She’s gonna drop that baby.”

Another user commented, saying, “She should have put a hat and socks on the poor baby. She is also not able to hold the baby.”

“The way little Archie is being held. Scary,” another royal watcher said.

The 37-year-old is a first-time mom just gave birth to her Archie in early May and according to Lucy Shrimpton, The Sleep Nanny and parenting expert at the U.K.’s The Baby Show, Markle has nothing to worry about in regards to the way she’s holding Archie.

“While parents will adopt their own styles of holding and comforting their babies in a range of ways, the way Meghan is pictured holding Archie is actually a commonly recommended hold,” she said to Yahoo Style U.K.

“She is supporting the majority of Archie’s body with her right arm while he rests his head on her chest. Babies are comforted by this position and hearing mom’s heartbeat too. So long as the face is to one side, which Archie’s is, this is a wonderfully shoothing way to hold to a baby,” she added.

