Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Choice for Baby Archie’s Godparents Revealed

Months after they decided who baby Archie’s godparents would be, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s choices have finally been revealed. According to The Sunday Times, a couple of their choices have close ties to the Duke of Sussex.

The Sunday Times reported that Tiggy Pettifer, Harry and Prince William‘s former nanny, has been chosen as one of Archie’s godparents. They also reported that Mark Dyer, one of Prince Charles’ former officers of honor, was also chosen as well as one of Harry’s good friends, Charlie van Straubenzee.

“They were both constants in Harry’s childhood and beyond,” a source told E! News about Pettifer and Dyer’s relationships with Harry. “They are fascinating choices of figures in Harry’s life that he will hope may keep Archie rooted somehow in the UK, as they relocate to North America.”

Markle and Harry originally christened Archie back in July, a couple of months after he was born. The ceremony was attended by their closest friends and family, including those chosen as their little one’s godparents. Although, at the time, the couple stated that they would not be revealing Archie’s godparents for a very specific reason.

“These are friends, private citizens, not celebrities or public figures,” a source claimed to PEOPLE. “Meghan and Harry wanted to protect them from the inevitable onslaught: ‘When did you meet them? How?’ That was the driving reason [to keep them private].”

“It’s a very personal thing to ask somebody to be a godparent,” they added.

While they didn’t reveal who Archie’s godparents were, they did let some details slip about the private event. On Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a photo from the christening, which featured members of the royal family such as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” they captioned the photo. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

“Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie,” they added. The caption went on to detail that Archie wore a replica of the original christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841.

And while they did not go on to share the names of Archie’s godparents within the post, months later, the information has finally reached royal watchers everywhere.