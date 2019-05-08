Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Revealed a First Video of Baby Sussex, But Fans Have 2 Questions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal baby made his debut on Wednesday, but there are a few lingering questions in the minds of a handful of royal fans.

The couple, who welcomed baby Sussex on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. local time, arrived with their two-day-old son to address the public and share their excitement at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth threw them a wedding reception nearly a year ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outing marked the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out as a family of three and came just two days after they announced the birth of their son.

BABY NEWS: Harry and Meghan talk of their own ‘bundle of joy’ as they show #BabySussex to the world. Meghan says ‘I have the two best guys in the world’.

But no name – yet… pic.twitter.com/Ad5a6qMkqY — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 8, 2019

The video, however, left a few lingering questions in the minds of some royal onlookers: is baby Sussex breathing and, more cosmetically, what color is his hair?

The urgency of the first question was prompted by the complete stillness of the little royal, who was swaddled and sound asleep in new dad Harry’s arms.

Is “the little thing” breathing? — Sav M (@SHass00561111) May 8, 2019

During the outing, Markle had informed royal fans that her little bundle of joy “has the sweetest temperament” and that he is “really calm,” which was perfectly exemplified by the little prince as he remained asleep throughout the duration of the brief video.

Another onlooker, however, was more curious about who baby Sussex was taking after, as any hair on his head was covered with a hat.

What colour is his hair? #royal — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) May 8, 2019

Although royal fans will likely have to wait a little while longer to get a better look at newest member of the Royal Family, months before the birth, speculation ran rampant regarding which parent baby Sussex would look most like.

While the couple had announced their pregnancy in October, just one day after the announcement, United States-based forensic artist Joe Mullins, who has 17 years of forensic work under his belt, debuted composite portraits of what the newest royal could potentially look like in a few years’ time.

Forensic artists are already predicting what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby will look like, and they all seem pretty accurate. https://t.co/sVMz7Jn3PW pic.twitter.com/kXiU6RZRLo — E! News (@enews) October 15, 2018

If Mullins is correct, then underneath that tiny cap is a head of light brown hair. Mullins also predicted that the little one would inherit his father’s blue eyes.