Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have ‘Loved Filled Time’ Ahead of Royal Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying a “love-filled time” ahead of the birth of Baby Sussex, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple is due to welcome their first child any day now, and they’re soaking up their final days as a family of two.

A source told ET Online the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying their last days before their child is born. Additionally, the insider — allegedly a friend of the couple — said the 37-year-old has felt “so much compassion from her new family” during her pregnancy.

“Meg looks absolutely radiant,” the source said, adding that she is “looking forward to the birth.”

The news comes amid rampant rumors that Markle has given birth already. A royal insider told ET Online she did not welcome the royal baby on Friday. Rumors began swirling after Prince Harry postponed a trip to Amsterdam, set to take place May 8. A spokesperson confirmed that the trip delay had nothing to do with Markle going into labor, but rather the “logistical planning” of the trip.

“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” the rep said, according to ET Online. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

An insider noted in a statement to ET that the trip to The Hague could still be canceled.

Fans remain eager for information about the royal baby’s arrival. Many believed Queen Elizabeth II’s recent visit to Frogmore Cottage, where Markle and Prince Harry live, was a sign Baby Sussex was born or on its way. PEOPLE reported, however, that it was just a visit.

Some also seemed to believe that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland’s, arrival in London early this week was also a signal that the child was here. Daily Mail reported that she was there to support Markle as she prepared to give birth, but the child has not yet come. It’s unclear how long Ragland intends to stay.

Royal fanatics can expect confirmation from Buckingham Palace when Markle goes into labor. They will also learn when the child is born, but can anticipate a wait for the first photo and information about the royal baby’s name.