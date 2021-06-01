Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Already Hinted at Potential Baby Girl Names

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be welcoming their little girl soon, and while the royal couple has yet to reveal the name of their second child, they have dropped hints throughout the years at names they liked. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have widely been favored to name their daughter Diana, after Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, or possibly something to honor his late grandfather, Prince Philip, or grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but the couple has expressed interest in a variety of other names throughout the years.

In 2019, back when the couple was expecting the birth of son Archie, PEOPLE reported that they heard name suggestions from a group of children in the town of Birkenhead. When 7-year-old Megan Dudley told the Duchess she liked the name Amy for a girl, Markle reportedly responded, "That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.'" During the same trip, Harry asked a mother who had a daughter named Lily how she spelled the name, leading people to think he was also considering the flower-inspired name.

In October 2018, PEOPLE reported the couple told 12-year-old Charlie Wolf more about their naming conventions during a trip on one of Melbourne, Australia's trams to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Markle reportedly said at the time, "We've been given a long list of names from everyone, we're going to sit down and have a look at them."

The Sussexes announced they were expecting a second child on Valentine's Day, soon after announcing they had decided to step back from their royal duties and move to Los Angeles amid their ongoing legal battles with the British press over privacy issues. Their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March shed more light on the situation, as Markle revealed her struggles with mental health after joining the royal family and made allegations that racist comments had been made about Archie's skin color leading up to his birth.

On a lighter note, the royals also revealed they were expecting a little girl the second time around. "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry asked. The prince added of his feelings about having a daughter, Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl ... now we've got our family and we've got four of us."