Meghan Markle Offers Sweet Update on Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle is offering rare insight into her life at home with 3-year-old daughter Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, revealed that her youngest has "absolutely found her voice" to speak up for what matters during her remarks at the Afro Women and Power event on Aug. 18, which came amid her trip to Colombia with husband Prince Harry.

"I find inspiration in the strong women around me, of course my mother being one of them," Meghan, referencing mother Doria Ragland, shared at the event. "So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity?"

The mother of two, who also shares son Archie, 5, with Harry, continued, "Those are the elements that inspire me. I know how it feels when you don't utilize your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say. I encourage our daughter to do so – who at 3 has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that."

(Photo: Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Suits alum then shared that the Archewell Foundation she and her husband founded in 2020 has a mission of helping women and children be heard. "I'm very, very fortunate at a young age I was able to feel as though my voice was being heard and that's a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren't often afforded," Meghan said. "For us and the work we do with Archewell and the work we do as parents is ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well. The role of men in this is crucial, and my husband is an example of this."

Meghan continued that because she and Harry "work incredibly well" together as a team, her husband is "a great testament to the role of men in empowering women, of allowing them to know that their voices are heard." She added, "Starting at a young age all the way through adulthood, is key."

Meghan's public comments about daughter Lilibet, who was born to the royal couple in June 2021, are few and far between, as she and Harry have long attempted to keep their children out of the spotlight. Earlier this month, however, the couple shared how their children inspired the Parent Network with the Archewell Foundation, which is meant to support adults whose children have been affected by social media.

"Our kids are young," Meghan told CBS Sunday Morning's Jane Pauley in the Aug. 4 interview. "They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them. As we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be a part of change for good."