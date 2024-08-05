Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Regret Opening Up About Suicidal Thoughts

Meghan Markle revealed that she had experienced suicidal thoughts back in 2021, and this weekend she said that she still doesn't regret opening up on the subject. Markle and Prince Harry appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss their new program The Parents Network, which offers resources and community to people who have traumas related to social media. She said publicly acknowledging those feelings was a vital step in her healing process.

In the Sussexes' 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle said that there was a time when she "just didn't want to be alive anymore" due to all the harsh rhetoric about her in the press and online. CBS' Jane Pauley asked Markle how she decided to share that information and whether it was difficult, and Markle said that she sees a "through-line" between her experience and that of children growing up in the social media age.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey – certainly part of mine – is being able to be really open about it," she said. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."

"If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is okay, then that's worth it," she went on. "I'll take a hit for that."

The Parents Network is a new program that Markle and Prince Harry are working with through their Archewell Foundation. It just recently completed a two-year pilot program and is now available for parents in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. The campaign slogan is "No Child Lost to Social Media," and it aims to provide a support network for children managing mental health issues associated with the internet and for their parents.

Markle said that this cause feels especially important to because she and Prince Harry have children who will soon be interested in social media. She said: "Our kids are young – they're 3 and 5. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them. So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.