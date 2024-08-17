Prince Harry's Cocaine Use Resurfaces Ahead of Colombia Trip

Sources say Harry should address the issue due to his reference to it in his memoir 'Spare.'

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their upcoming visit to Colombia, tensions have risen over the Duke of Sussex's past admission of cocaine use. The royal couple's journey, which began on Aug. 15, has reignited discussions about drug-related issues and the appropriateness of their quasi-royal tour.

A confidant of Prince William spoke to The Daily Beast, suggesting that Harry should address his past drug use during the Colombia trip. "Harry admitted to doing coke in his book (Spare). His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the West, and he should stand up and apologize for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention," the source stated.

The South American nation has long grappled with the devastating effects of the drug trade, resulting in widespread violence and environmental destruction. Colombia's murder rate ranks among the highest globally, largely due to drug-related crime. The cocaine industry, often operating from makeshift laboratories in the Amazon rainforest, has caused significant ecological damage.

A recent anti-drug campaign in Sweden highlighted these issues, claiming that "four square meters of rainforest is destroyed for every gram of cocaine produced." The campaign featured provocative slogans such as "I only sponsor gang wars when I'm with friends" and "I only support child labour when there is something to celebrate," to raise awareness about the broader implications of drug use.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry discussed his experiences with illegal substances. He wrote that cocaine "didn't do anything for me" when he tried it at age 17. However, he noted that "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me," implying continued use for mental health reasons. It's worth noting that marijuana remains illegal in many regions, and its production has been linked to various criminal activities and environmental concerns.

The royal couple's Colombia tour announced on Aug. 1, is officially focused on promoting online safety for children. In a statement, the government said the couple was going there in recognition of their "global leadership in fostering a safer online environment," adding that this was also part of the goal of a conference dedicated to ending violence against children, to be held in Colombia this November.

Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez issued a statement saying, "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."

The itinerary includes stops in Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali. Márquez emphasized that the couple will "have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress." She added, "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

However, some royal insiders have expressed skepticism about the trip's motivations. A source close to Prince William remarked to The Daily Beast, "I can't imagine online trolling is the biggest risk to children being exploited, enslaved and murdered by drugs gangs."

The tour has also drawn criticism from Windsor loyalists, who view it as a breach of royal protocol. One insider told the outlet, "I'm afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things. Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain. This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals. It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible."

Despite the controversy, Harry and Meghan appear committed to their mission of promoting online safety for children. In a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the couple discussed their program, The Parents Network, which recently completed a two-year pilot and is now available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The initiative, with the slogan "No Child Lost to Social Media," aims to provide resources and support to children affected by social media use and their parents.