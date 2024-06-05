Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honored Princess Lilibet's 3rd Birthday With Low-Key Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted a party for their daughter Princess Lilibet over the weekend to celebrate her third birthday. The Sussexes' second child officially turned 3 years old on Tuesday, June 4, but they got the celebrations started early with family friends at their home in Montecito, California. According to a report by PEOPLE, the family planned a smaller celebration for Lili on Tuesday as well.

Family and friends joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home this weekend to honor Princess Lilibet. The guest list was reportedly comprised of close personal friends and family members, including a few of Lili's friends. The 3-year-old princess has had a unique life compared to other royal babies since she was born in the U.S. and has been able to grow up mostly out of the public eye so far. It's unclear who came out to celebrate her birthday or even when exactly they got together, but it seems safe to say that the rest of the British royal family stayed in the U.K.

Princess Lilibet has appeared in just a few photos released by her parents in the last few years, and in coverage of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June of 2022. An infant Lili also appeared in the Netflix original series Harry & Meghan, and she posed for an official portrait two years ago. Overall, she hasn't been hidden from admirers but she hasn't been flaunted in the public eye either. However, since Prince William and Kate Middleton are proteective of their privacy, Lilibet's public life is comparable to that of other royals in her generation, such as her cousin Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Markle have not held back on describing Princess Lilibet to fans and reporters. When she was born, the couple proudly announced that she was named after both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her grandmother Princess Diana. In their docu-series, they described Princess Lili as "very chill," but with a determination to "keep up with" her older brother Prince Archie. Markle spoke about her children quite a bit during the Sussexes' trip to Nigeria last month, which just happened to coincide with Mother's Day. She admitted that she was "missing my babies."

Markle said that Princess Lili loves "singing and dancing," and is already in pre-school. Meanwhile, she said Prince Archie has gravitated towards construction games, hinting that he may be interested in STEM as he grows up. Markle said that both of her children are "very chatty" and "sweet."