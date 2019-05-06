Meghan Markle’s Close Friend Confirms Where Prince Harry and Mother Were During Baby’s Birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, were right by the Duchess of Sussex’s side as she gave birth to her and Harry’s first child.

The Sun reported Monday that “one of Meghan’s close pals confirmed that Doria will be right next to” Markle “during the birth.” Ragland arrived in the UK last month in preparation for the birth.

On Monday, Royal Family reporter Omid Scobie shared an official release that Markle and Harry welcomed a baby boy.

“The Sussexes have welcomed their first child: a BOY, weighing 7lbs 3oz. Mom and baby are ‘both healthy and well, and thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,’” the statement read.

Per royal protocol, an official announcement will be posted with the full details on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

According to Mirror, Harry was one happy dad on Monday.

“A beaming Harry said: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

The official statement from Buckingham Palace reads, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier on Monday that Markle went into labor “in the early hours” of Monday morning. “The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side,” the announcement from the palace read, promising another announcement soon.

Markle and Harry’s first child arrived roughly a year after they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel and six months after Kensington Palace announced in a press release that they were expecting.

Harry and Markle’s new addition to the Royal Family marks Queen Elizabeth‘s eighth great-grandchild and becomes seventh in line to the British throne behind grandpa Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis; and father Harry. Should William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have a fourth child, baby Sussex will fall eighth in line to the throne, with proud papa Harry moving down to seventh.