Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Makes ‘Gay Uncle’ Joke in Cute Instagram Post After Royal Baby Boy Arrives

Meghan Markle’s friend shared his excitement at being a “gay uncle” after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth on Monday.

Markle delivered a healthy baby boy on Monday, and people everywhere celebrated. No one was happier than Daniel Martin, Markle’s makeup artist, who re-posted Markle and Prince Harry‘s announcement with a caption of his own.

“[Re-gram] Proud [guncle],” Martin wrote with a blue heart emoji and a raised hands emoji. The image consisted of a blue blackdrop with the words “It’s a boy!” over it. “Their royal highnessess the duke and duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to announce the birth of their child.”

In the comments, fans congratulated Markle, Prince Harry and Martin for his part in the whole affair. Many laughed at his use of the term “guncle” and wondered if he was the royal family’s first open “guncle” in history.

“You being the gunc is the most historic part of this whole historic thing tbh!” one person wrote.

“Congratulations to the amazing couple, and to you guncle. At least you won’t get in trouble for trying to sneak makeup to your niece, if it was a girl,” added another.

“Now get outta here and go see that baby!” a third person commented.

Prince Harry and Markle’s own Instagram post included a few more details, assuring fans that their questions would be answered “in the forthcoming days.”

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the post read. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” they added.

Markle opted for a more private birth than her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. She will not be posing for a same-day photo op as Middleton has with her children. She even chose not to give birth in London, choosing a more private hospital close to her rural home at Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Prince Harry said that he and Markle are still deciding on a name. Traditionally, the royal baby would be expected to bear an ancestral name, likely one of a former monarch. Royal admirers are waiting on the edges of their seats to find out which one they have chosen.