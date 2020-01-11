Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here Are the Odds They’ll Announce Second Pregnancy in 2020

While all of the focus is currently on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to step down as senior royals, TMZ noted that there are still those out there who are betting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to announce that they’re going to welcome another baby. The publication reported that the couple’s recent royal family news has even had an effect on the betting odds for another Sussex pregnancy.

TMZ shared that the odds that Markle and Harry would announce another pregnancy in 2020 are 1/4, based on figures from US-Bookies.com. That means that a $100 bet would net $25 in profit since they believe that it is very likely to happen. The odds were reportedly 1/2 before the couple’s big announcement on Jan. 8.

Since Markle and Harry related that they would be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America, the odds that any future children would be born in North America have increased. TMZ noted that the odds for a Sussex baby being born in North America are now 7/10 (meaning a $100 bet would win you $70).

Harry has previously expressed that he wants to have another child, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that the couple could add to their family in the future. In August, during a discussion with activist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall for British Vogue, the prince said that his concerns over the environment have had an effect on how many children he wants with Markle. He even told Goodall that he would want to have two children maximum, meaning that Archie could definitely be getting a baby brother or sister in the future.

“What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it,” Harry said regarding the current climate change crisis in the world. “We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

The Duke of Sussex added that his view of the world has changed following the birth of his son. “I view it differently now, without question,” he said. “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

In response, Goodall cautioned, “Not too many!” regarding how many children he’d have. And Harry’s reply indicated that he was on the same page, as he said that he would want, “two, maximum!”

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed,” the prince continued. “And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”