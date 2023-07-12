Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance With His Daughters at 'Oppenheimer' Premiere

Matt Damon posed for a rare red carpet family portrait on Tuesday night at the premiere of Oppenheimer. Damon brought along three of his four daughters to the big premiere in Paris, France, and he seemed quite happy to have them by his side. The 52-year-old actor was grinning from ear to ear in photos published the next day.

Damon went to the Oppenheimer premiere with his 12-year-old daughter Stella, his 14-year-old daughter Gia and his 24-year-old Daughter Alexia, all seen on the left side of him in the picture below. He shares all four with his wife Luciana Bozán, along with 17-year-old Isabella. Damon adopted Alexia who was born from Bozán's previous marriage, while the duo had their other three daughters together. Typically, the family keeps their personal life private, but recently they have been making united appearances for Damon's biggest projects.

Dad life ❤️ Matt Damon was surrounded by his daughters at the Paris premiere of #Oppenheimer 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/pMxFYt1xvt — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) July 11, 2023

Damon appears in Oppenheimer as Leslie Groves, the the director of the Manhattan Project which developed the atomic bomb during World War II. In real life, Groves had a reputation as a focused taskmaster with a strong sense of duty – both for himself and his underlings. He was responsible for hiring J. Robert Oppenheimer for the project over many other candidates.

Damon has been on a role lately with other high-profile projects and work behind the scenes. Some of his daughters reportedly accompanied him to the premiere of his movie Air back in March, signaling that they may be stepping into the spotlight more often. Damon produced the movie through the new company he formed with Ben Affleck, Artists Equity, which is intended to help give creatives a stronger position in the Hollywood economy.

Air was the first movie from Artists Equity, but more projects are already on the horizon. The next movie on the list is Unstoppable starring Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome, which will be distributed by Amazon Studios. After that comes The Instigators starring Damon and Casey Affleck, which will be distributed by Apple Original Films. Many of these movies include writers, directors and actors in the roles of producers, which is part of a strategy to give crew members more creative control, better pay and to prove that there is still demand for original screenplays and mid-budget movies.

Oppenheimer hits theaters throughout the U.S. on Friday, July 21. So far, reviews for this historical drama are extremely positive. Air is streaming now on Prime Video.