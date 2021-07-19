Matt Damon Reveals the Funny Reason His 15-Year-Old Daughter Won't Watch 'Good Will Hunting'

✖

Good Will Hunting is one of Matt Damon's most beloved films, but his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, refuses to watch it. Damon appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on July 18, and he was asked whether fans still associate him with the 1997 film, which he starred in and co-wrote with his good friend Ben Affleck.

"Sure, yeah — fewer and fewer," he said. "You know, younger people don't know it as much. You know, my 15-year-old refuses to see it. She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good." The actor joked that his daughter "just likes to give me s—" before recalling Isabella's review of his 2017 film The Great Wall. "My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie,'" he said, adding, "She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

Damon's interview was promoting his upcoming movie Stillwater, which recently received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and stars the Oscar winner as Bill Baker, an oil-rig worker who travels to France to exonerate his daughter. Damon's family has a rule where they aren't apart for more than two weeks at a time, and the actor shared that Stillwater was the first movie that "violated" that rule. Along with Isabella, Damon and wife Luciana Barroso share daughters Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, and Luciana also has an adult daughter, Alexia, from a previous marriage.

Damon shared that while it was "really tough" to leave his family, he agreed to take the role after a "family meeting." "I like that they know that they love my job," he said of his daughters. "They know it's time-consuming and that it's a lot of work and that it fills me up."

He also noted that his job as an actor became easier for him after becoming a parent. "I think I get choked up easier now... ever since I had kids," he said. "It's like, my job has become a lot easier, because I don't have to try. I don't have to reach for any emotions... whether it's joy or whether it's pain... it's all just nearby, because the stakes are so much higher when you have kids."

This fall, the 50-year-old will take some time away from work to help his family get settled in New York. "Look — they're growing up with a lot more stuff than their mom or I ever had," he said of his daughters' privilege. "So we keep an eye on that."

Admitting that he does "worry," Damon reflected, "When I got to Harvard, I met a lot of kids who are very wealthy... and some of them were in a lot of pain there. Their parents weren't there for them, you know, like, at all. And I remember thinking 'Oh, I get it,' — like, that money doesn't solve anything."