Meet Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin, Star of ‘Ranch Rules: Relatively Famous’

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton were reality television gold during the height of their fame with The Simple Life. The show followed the two rich socialites and BFFs as they traveled to unusual places to try and bring some normalcy to their famous lives. Hilarity of course ensued and proved that the two were anything but simple. The idea sparked a new form of reality television that highlights the life of the rich and the famous that remains popular today. Now, a new Hulu series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, is continuing on with the model set by Simple Life.

The Hulu series premiered on Jan. 12 and chronicles eight celebrity children who are put to the test as they attempt to tend a Colorado ranch. The cast is full of kids of icons and stars Hana Giraldo – the daughter of 80s rock star Pat Benatar, Taylor Hasselhoff – daughter of Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff, Myles O’Neal, – the stepson of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Jasmin Lawrence – daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence, Redmond Parker – son of Grammy-winning songwriter Ray Parker Jr. – Harry James Thornton – the youngest son of Bad Santa star Billy Bob Thornton, Ebie Wright – daughter of late rapper Eazy E, and Austin Gunn – son of professional wrestler Billy Gunn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jasmin is the oldest of Martin’s children and his only child with ex-wife Patricia Southall. She is also an actress, whose credits include Family Time and Bad Boys for Life. Jasmin is also a college graduate, who earned her degree from Duke University.

Outside of acting and family life, she’s in a relationship with another celebrity kid, Eric Murphy. Eric is the son of Eddie Murphy. The couple went public with their relationship last year. She shared an Instagram shoutout in honor of Eric’s 32nd birthday. “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!” she wrote.

Jasmin has two other siblings from her famous father. Her sisters, Iyanna Faith, 21, and Amara Trinity, 19, are Martin’s children with his ex-wife, Shamicka Lawrence.