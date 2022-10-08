Marquise Jackson Calls out Father 50 Cent Over Parenting Decision

50 Cent's relationship with his son Marquise Jackson has been estranged for over a decade. Issues between the STARZ powerhouse and Marquise's mother are seemingly the root of some of their issues. And as Marquise aged, things grew from bad to worse. 50 has even come out and stated that he doesn't love his son, and that he's disowned him, feeling as if Marquise has used him and taken his mother's side unfairly. Now that Marquise is an adult, hope for reconciliation seems dim. And after Marquise recently did an interview with Choke No Joke about feeling his father could have done more for him finacially, things may never get back on the right track. According to Marquise, 50's child support payments should have been more. 50's final child support check to Marquise was paid in 2017 when he turned 18.

"$6,700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math," Marquise said. "You're talking about a Forbes lister. You're talking about someone that has problems with everybody. You can't just live in any neighborhood. $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money [because] you can't just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can't just live anywhere."

Marquise doubled down on his sentiments that the amount was not a livable wage in New York City. "If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it?" Jackson asked, with Choke said he could. "Choke you gotta stop comparing it. You comparing it to yourself, bro. You're comparing it to your standard of lifestyle. You can't do that."

Marquise claims that despite his father's fame and fortune, he struggled. "I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright. I had to rebuild my life over with $6,700 a month. $81,000 a year," he said.

Choke came to 50's defense, noting that child support is simply to help aid in raising the child. He also questioned whether or not Marquise's mother was relying solely on 50 to financially provide for him, and whether or not she worked to contribute to his upbringing. 50 hasn't responded.