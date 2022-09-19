'Power' Producer 50 Cent Parts Ways With Starz

It looks like the Power Universe will have to see if they can survive without show creator and executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Deadline reports the rapper is ending his long-term deal with Starz, choosing not to renew his deal at the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler. In a series of posts on his social media accounts amid the news, he gave an official goodbye to Starz. In a repost of Yahoo's post, 50 captioned a post of the news clipping, writing: "I'm out, gotta go, see ya later! LOL." In a separate Instagram post of Deadline's report, captioning the post: " G-Unit Film & Television current slate has over 25 TV shows SOLD across 10 different networks GLG – GreenLightGang," he said, referencing his multitude of projects in the works.

The hip hop mogul is indeed busy pushing original content. The Deadline report notes that his decision to end the STARZ partnership is due to him seemingly entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his G-Unit Film & Television, whose current slate includes 25 series in production and projects in development. An official announcement of 50's new TV home is said to be imminent. STARZ has yet to comment.

50's subsequent Instagram posts say there's "no hard feelings." He's been with the network since the 2014 debut of mothership drama series, Power. There are three spinoffs. 50 has projects spread across multiple platforms, including Peacock and Discovery+ (in conjunction with Lionsgate) via his G-Unit shingle.

Under STARZ, he recently saw the second season premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere on Starz. A second season of Power Book IV: Force is coming, as is a Season 2 of BMF, and a third season of Raising Kanan. 50 is an EP on all. A third season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to debut on STARZ later this year.