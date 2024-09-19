Marlon Wayans Lays Into Elon Musk for Disowning Daughter Vivian

Comedian Marlon Wayans criticized Elon Musk on last week during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, saying he wants to drive his Tesla "over a cliff." Earlier this summer, Musk made disparaging comments about his daughter, Vivian, who is transgender, and Wayans was horrified to hear a parent talk about their child that way. Wayans – who has a transgender child as well – felt that he could no longer support Musk or any of his businesses.

"I have a Tesla that I'm about to drive over a cliff," Wayans said when the conversation turned to Musk. "I don't like what he be saying about his trans child. It makes me mad. You don't treat those babies like that, you don't disown your baby. Love your child!" Wayans acknowledged that Musk is not the only parent to struggle with accepting his child's gender identity, and Wayans himself admitted that he had a hard time wrapping his head around it at first. However, for him the conclusion was easy. He said: "That's my baby."

Wayans' eldest child, Kai, is a transgender man and is now 24 years old. Back in November, he appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show, saying he had gone "from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance." He said that his next stand-up special will address this topic, saying: "I think there's a lot of parents out there who need to have that message, and I know I'm dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me, but, man, it's one of the best hours I could ever imagine."

As for Musk, he has belittled 20-year-old Vivian's identity on social media and in the press. In July, he told reporters from The Daily Wire that his child was "dead, killed by the woke mind virus." Vivian has responded with criticisms of her own, primarily on Threads. Vivian no longer even uses Musk's surname, opting to go by Vivian Jenna Wilson legally and publicly.

After Musk's interview in July, Vivian wrote a series of posts on X addressing Musk directly. She wrote: "Look, I don't know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don't care." She then disputed much of Musk's account of his children's upbringing and his hand in it, writing: "It seems to me like you're trying to rebuild your brand image as the 'caring paternal father' which I will not let go unchallenged. If I'm going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic... You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop f-cking lying about your own children. You are not a christian, as far as I'm aware you've never stepped foot in a church."