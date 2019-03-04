Mark Wahlberg Takes a Dip in Rare Snap With Teen Daughter

Mark Wahlberg is on vacation, and shared a new photo with his eldest daughter, 15-year-old Ella Rae, from the beach.

Wahlberg’s photo showed the 47-year-old Oscar nominee wearing winter-themed swim trunks and a gold cross around his neck. He stood with his arm over Ella Rae’s shoulder, as she sports purple-dyed hair while wearing a pair of Daisy Duke’s shorts.

The actor originally shared the photo to his Instagram page, but has since deleted it, though The Daily Mail shared the photo before it disappeared.

This was just the latest photo Wahlberg, 47, shared to show off his family with wife Rhea Durham, 40. Back on Feb. 22, he shared a photo with his youngest daughter, Grace Margaret, 9. Last week, he took sons Brendan, 10, and Michael, 12, on a ski trip with their friends, sharing a video from the adventure.

In an interview with PEOPLE in August 2018, Wahlberg admitted that raising a teen daughter is not easy.

“It’s tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you. She wants to go be off and doing her thing,” he explained. “[There’s] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, ‘You’re the worst, you ruin everything!’”

While Ella is off doing her own thing, Grace has shown an interest in horses.

“My younger daughter is heavy into horses and all that stuff — lots of stuff that keeps her focused and away from boys hopefully until she’s 30, which is great,” Wahlberg told PEOPLE.

As for their future careers, Wahlberg told Us Weekly last year he and Durham are not forcing them to into anything, but Duham “would love our sons to be athletes.” He also hopes none of them go into acting.

Wahlberg also told the magazine they are “keeping the reigns pretty tight on” Ella, even as they realize she will want to start dating soon. “If she has to stay in her room and be punished for a month, she’s OK as long as she has her phone,” he added.

“It is what it is,” he said of Ella jumping into the dating pool. “As long as we can give her the kind of tools to know she should be treated with the utmost respect, kindest and love and find a good boy, then there you go.”

Wahlberg recently starred in Mile 22 and Instant Family. His next film is Wonderland, which reunites him with his Lone Survivor director Peter Berg. The film, based on an Ace Atkins novel, is about an ex-con who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld to solve a murder. It will be released on Netflix later this year.

