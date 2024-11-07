Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas. And now cocktail lovers can take a trip into her whimsical holiday wonderland at a New York City bar, coined Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar. NJ Family reports Virgin Hotels, Black Irish by Mariah Carey and Bucket Listers are ringing in the season equipped with a holiday window photo display with a custom “All I Want For Christmas Is You” neon sign, a festive wreath you can sit on, and a chance to recreate the iconic album cover from Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. The bar will also offer an interactive photo booth, a Black Irish Christmas tree, a “Letters to Mariah” station, a lyric wall, and many other surprises. The goal is for fans to feel like their in a Carey Christmas music video.

Black Irish is the Irish cream liqueur founded by the icon in 2021. Its taste screams holiday with infusions of original, salted caramel and white chocolate. The signature cocktail will be served at the bar, but with a candy cane rim.

Other cocktails include: The Martini Flight includes a White Chocolate Martini made with Black Irish White Chocolate Irish Cream and is topped with cotton candy and glitter; The Reposado Tequila Espresso Martini with Black Irish Irish Cream is garnished with a cinnamon stick; a Bourbon Martini infused with Salted Caramel Black Irish Irish Cream also includes a chocolate-covered pretzel rim; and for those looking for something hot, a Cocoa Coffee spiked with Black Irish Irish Cream looks pretty with red and green glitter sprinkles and edible butterflies.

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels Collection, said this is the start of the holidays, as well as the perfect way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Carey’s Diamond selling holiday single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The bar will be open every day from November 15 to December 29 at select Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and New Orleans. The NYC location is located at The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels New York City, 1227 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York. Guests can book a 90-minute time slot from 5 to 10:30 pm Monday through Friday, and daytime options from 12-3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Nighttime tickets are $30 per person and include a Black Irish welcome drink. Brunch tickets are $65 per person and include a welcome drink and an entrée. Everyone must be 21+ to enter.