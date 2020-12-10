Mandy Moore Reveals New Baby Bump Photo: '30 Weeks With This Tiny Kickboxer'

✖

As fans are well aware, Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. Ever since she announced the news in September, the This Is Us star has kept her fans updated on her pregnancy journey. On Wednesday, she acknowledged the 30-week mark of her pregnancy by posting a photo of her growing baby bump.

In the snap, which was posted on Instagram, Moore dons a flowing, floral dress. Of course, the highlight of the photo is her growing baby bump, as the actor places her hand lovingly on her stomach area. She captioned the post with, "30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer." Moore also included a hashtag to showcase just how excited she is about becoming a mother, as she added, "#grateful." She also cautioned her fans not to look at the state of the bathroom that she took the snap in, as she also wrote, "#dontlookatmymessybathroom."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

As previously mentioned, Moore announced that she was pregnant back in September. At the time, she posted a photo of herself and Goldsmith, which she captioned with, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021." This is the first child for both Moore and Goldsmith. The couple wed in 2018 after dating for about three years. Before their nuptials, the actor spoke to Us Weekly and shared why it was important for the pair to exchange vows in a small ceremony with their closest friends and family. She told the publication, "I’ve never really — until this point in my life — ever dreamt about that or thought [about an] actual wedding … Hopefully as that time gets nearer and closer, the significance of it isn’t lost on me to be able to share in that moment." She went on to say that she was excited to get married "because I'm with my person. I'm with the right person."

Of course, the adorable couple is taking the next step in their relationship, as they are set to become parents incredibly soon. During an interview on the Today Show in November, Moore shared that her time on This Is Us has actually helped prepare her to become a mother herself. "Playing a matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I'm as pseudo-prepared as I can be," she explained "I've had babies and toddlers and adult children [on the show], so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land."