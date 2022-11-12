Mandy Moore Reveals 2-Week Update on Her Baby Boy

Mandy Moore is reveling in being a #boymom. In a Nov. 3 Instagram post, the This is Us alum gave fans a glimpse into her life with her precious baby boy. "Time is flying!! Two weeks with this delicious nugget. Someone is a voracious eater and already a pound above their birth weight," she captioned a mirror shot of her holding her newborn. Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, first announced they were expecting their second child together in June 2023. Their son was born in Oct. of this year. The 38-year-old named her newborn son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

In her official birth announcement, she captioned a photo of her and Oscar from their hospital bed: "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size, and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!" alongside several pink heart emojis. Baby Ozzie joins big brother August "Gus" Harrison.

Her first birth with Gus didn't go as she initially expected it would. In a Today Parents interview published a month after she announced she was expecting for a second time, the "Candy" singer opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth. She suffers from an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Gus was also born without any medication assistance.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore shared at the time. "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."