Hilary Duff to Star in Female-Led 'How I Met Your Mother' Sequel Series

✖

Hilary Duff is officially set to star in a female-led How I Met Your Mother sequel series at Hulu. The show is titled How I Met Your Father, and it will star Duff as Sophie, a woman recalling the story of how she met her son's father. According to The Wrap, the story jumps back to 2021, when Sophie and her friends were living their lives fun and free, discovering who they are and what they want in life while seeking romance at a time when dating apps are the most common form of finding love.

How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas have signed on as executive producers of the new series, with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger hired to write the 10-episode comedy. Duff will serve as a producer on How I Met Your Father, and 20th Television, the same studio behind the original series, will serve as the producing studio. The show will also use the same multi- and single-camera style of filming used on How I Met Your Mother.

'How I Met Your Mother' sequel show starring Hilary Duff in the works at Hulu In the future, Duff tells her kids how she met their father which then brings the viewers back in time to 2021 pic.twitter.com/wti4QvOSRy — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 21, 2021

This story is developing...