Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dishes on Major Wedding Details With Peta Murgatroyd

Makism Chmerkovskiy revealed major details about his upcoming summer wedding to Peta Murgatroyd.

The Dancing With the Stars pros are planning a romantic ceremony at the location of Maks’ dreams.

“We have an amazing, amazing space on Long Island, Oheka [Castle],” Maks, 37, told ABC News. “It’s going to be great.”

Chmerkovskiy said has been dreaming of this location since he originally moved to Brooklyn in 1994.

“I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] ‘That’s where I want to have my wedding,’ and I just said it so [casually] and now it’s happening,” said the Ukrainian dancer. “We went there. It’s perfect. We’re going to have it for two days. They’re closing the whole hotel. It’s going to be unbelievable.”

The Oheka castle is a popular wedding venue and has hosted other stars ceremonies such as Joey Fatone and Kevin Jonas.

As far as the wedding planning goes, Maks is leaving most of it up to Murgatroyd.

“I hate to admit, but I’ve just removed myself from it,” Chmerkovskiy said, adding that his future wife did leave him with a few responsibilities. “I had to do my part of the list, which I never thought was that difficult, but it’s kind of ridiculous.”

He added: “Some things are a little too much but we just dreamt up this opportunity for ourselves and we’re trying to make it happen the way we want it to. I want her to have the wedding of her dreams.”

