‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actor Suffered From Multiple Medical Conditions Before His Death: Latest on David Hekili Kenui Bell’s Passing

More information is being shared about David Hekili Kenui Bell’s death.

The late actor, who briefly appeared in the Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 reboots, passed away on June 12 at 46 years old on the Big Island of Hawaii.

His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, confirmed his passing on Facebook. At the time, his cause of death was not revealed, but now, PEOPLE has obtained Bell’s autopsy report, which was issued by the Hawaii Police Department. Among the “pathological diagnoses” listed in the report are acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity.

Per the Mayo Clinic, atherosclerosis is the “buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls,” which is called “plaque.” It can “cause arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow,” and can also “burst, leading to a blood clot.”

According to the autopsy report, there were medical intervention efforts consistent with resuscitation attempts. The exam found defibrillator pads on Bell’s chest, while he had an airway in his mouth, a blood pressure cuff on his right arm, an IV line in his left arm, and an intraosseous needle in his left leg. The NIH explains that the needle delivers fluids, “medications, or obtains laboratory samples when intravenous access is delayed or unfeasible.”

Bell also had statis dermatitis, which is a skin condition caused by poor blood circulation in the legs, and edema, swelling that happens when fluid accumulates in tissues in the lower limbs. A toxicology screen indicates there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Bell’s system at the time of his death, but he “complained of difficulty breathing” before he died.

David Hekili Kenui Bell most recently made his big-screen debut as Big Hawaiian Dude selling shave ice in the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie. As previously mentioned, he appeared in an episode of Hawaii Five-0 in 2014 as Isaac and two episodes of Magnum P.I.’s first season in 2018 and 2019 as Manu Saluni. Bell’s final role will be in the upcoming action-comedy The Wrecking Crew, from Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto and starring Jason Momoa, Maia Kealoha, Morena Baccarin, and Dave Bautista.

“Hug your loved ones today…our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy,” Jalene wrote in her tribute to her brother. “Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive.”