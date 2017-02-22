Madonna Shares Adorable Photo of Her Twin Daughters in Matching Tracksuits

Today’s Blessing brought to you by Adidas! ⭐️🌟😂🌈🌈🎉🎉🌼🌼💝💝😂🙏🏻 A post shared by (@madonna) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Madonna‘s newly adopted twin daughters are too cute!

The legendary singer shared a new photo of the girls on Instagram Tuesday wearing matching black and gold tracksuits with bow headbands.

“Today’s Blessing brought to you by Adidas!” Madonna, 58, captioned the photo of Ester and Stella, 4 ½.

Madonna announced her adoption of the young girls earlier this month with a photo of the three of them holding hands.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote next to the snap.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

