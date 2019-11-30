Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Brings out Catherine Zeta-Jones and Her Son

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 19-year-old son Dylan made a rare public outing together to take in the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The actress, 50, documented the family gathering on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a video of herself and her son, home from his studies at Brown University, atop a New York City balcony as they watched the iconic annual holiday event live.

“Happy Thanksgiving y/all!!!!” Zeta-Jones captioned the video. “Miss you today Carys, see you soon!!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Thanksgiving,” she and Dylan are heard saying in the video, the duo bundled up to fend off the bitter cold that swept through the city. Notably missing from the video, however, was the actress’ husband, Michael Douglas, and their 16-year-old daughter Carys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 28, 2019 at 8:02am PST

Jones’ view – which allowed her to watch as 16 giant character balloons, 40 novelty balloons, 26 floats, and marching bands and cheerleaders made their way from 77th Street and Central Park West in Manhattan to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square – proved to be enviable among her followers.

“You got a perfect spot for the parade. THATS AWESOME,” one of Zeta-Jones’ followers commented.

“Happy thanksgiving to you and your family!” a second wrote. “Enjoy the fabulous parade view!”

“Wow what a view!! That’s definitely on my bucket list Happy Thanksgiving,” commented another.

The video marked something of a rarity for the actress’ three million followers, as Zeta-Jones typically shies away from sharing photos of her children, especially of Dylan now that he is away from college. Just last month, however, the mom-of-two documented her visit to the Providence, Rhode Island, campus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 18, 2019 at 2:20pm PDT

“On campus with my boy Dylan,” she captioned one photo of herself and her son, writing “Beautiful fall day” on a video shared to her Instagram Story from the outing. In another clip, Zeta-Jones joked that she thought her “son needs a new tube of toothpaste” when showing a photo of Dylan’s twisted-up toothpaste tube. “College life,” she added.