Maci Bookout Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New ‘Bump’ Photo

Maci Bookout is the latest Teen Mom star to spark pregnancy rumors, all thanks to a photo Kailyn Lowry shared on Monday.

Bookout, 26, appeared on the latest episode of Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. Entrepreneurs Lindsey Nicholson and Natalie Caho also appeared on the episode and in the photo in the question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Teen Mom fans were only interested in Bookout’s oddly hanging, oversized shirt. Thanks to a knot at the bottom pulling the shirt down, it appears that Bookout is pregnant.

“Is maci shirt just big or is that belly?” one fan asked.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t think Maci looks pregnant? Could be bloated.. could be just an unflattering shirt. [I don’t know] maybe it’s just me,” added another.

“Maci is definitely glowing I always think she is beautiful when prego she has the prettiest glow,” another Teen Mom fan wrote.

This obsessive scanning for pregnancy clues spilled over to Bookout’s own Instagram page, where Bookout has not posted a photo in a week. The most recent photo shows Bookout with friends.

“Maci is def pregnant. Please announce it soon,” one fan wrote there, while another added, “Dude you are so pregnant.”

“That is some baby bump…” another wrote.

Others were not convinced, and some suggested Bookout should be allowed to break the news when she wants to.

Coincidentally, Lowry was at the center of pregnancy speculation herself last month after she tweeted about “suddenly feeling so sick.” The rumors forced Lowry to send out a TMI tweet.

“And no, I’m not pregnant. I believe i threw up [because] i took ibuprofen on a semi empty stomach,” she wrote on July 19.

Bookout already has three children: 9-year-old Bentley Edwards with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards; and Maverick, 2, and Jayde, 3, with husband Taylor McKinney.

Bookout hinted at adopting during an episode of Teen Mom OG in April after Bentley reminded her about previous plans to adopt. Viewers saw Bookout and McKinney go to an adoption agency, where they said they wanted to take in an older child who needs a good home. They hope to adopt in two to three years.

Bookout also revealed in January that she had a miscarriage in 2017.

After the most recent season of Teen Mom OG wrapped filming, Bookout took part in Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid series. While she is a big fan of the show, she only lasted one day.

“The entire process of N&A (training/attempting) did change my life,” she tweeted on June 24, after her episode aired. “My perspective & outlook is so much healthier than I could have imagined. Thanks to all who watched tonight, I hope you aren’t too disappointed, but if you are disappointed i hope ur grateful for ur couch&TV.”

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images