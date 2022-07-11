Luke Combs' Wife Reveals Meaning Behind Their Son's Name

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking welcomed their first child together in June. They also revealed that their baby boy's name is Tex Lawrence Combs. Now, Hocking is shedding some insight into the meaning behind baby Tex's name, according to Taste of Country.

Hocking recently took part in an Instagram Q&A during which she answered questions about her motherhood journey so far. One fan asked her for the meaning behind her son's name, and she soon responded that it has a couple of ties to their family. Hocking shared, "Tex — Luke's great uncle's name. Lawrence — my dad's name." In addition to explaining how they chose baby Tex's name, the new mom also shared how life has been since welcoming her first child.

"It's crazy how sudden everything changes haha," she writes. "No matter how much I thought I prepared for everything, I still feel underprepared. The no sleep has been the hardest part for me, but every mom & baby are different!" Hocking may be dealing with a lack of sleep thanks to her bundle of joy, but, "thankfully," she is doing very well when it comes to how she's doing mentally. She continued, "I was VERY anxious the first night we brought him home but haven't felt like that since. Nobody can really prepare you for the feeling of bringing a small human home that your [sic] entirely responsible for."

Combs and Hocking welcomed their son on Father's Day. On social media, the country singer marked the special occasion by writing that their little one "decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more." He continued to write alongside a photo of himself and his wife cuddling their baby that they "are over the moon in love with this little guy" and that both "mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family." Combs added that "life is good," and wrote, "Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

Naturally, Hocking also shared the news of Tex's birth on Instagram. She began by writing that "it's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day" since their son was born on the holiday. Hocking continued, "Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs," and shared that they have "the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."