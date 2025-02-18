‘Lucifer’ Star Reveals Pregnancy: See Inbar Lavi’s Announcement

Inbar Lavi’s family is about to get a little bigger. The Lucifer star, 38, announced over the weekend that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Dan Bar Shira. Lavi shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a sweet poolside photo of herself and Shira, the actress bearing a visible baby bump.

“2 and a half years of patience, love, treatments & faith have led us to you,” Lavi captioned the post. “If you’re reading this, on your own winding road to parenthood, know this; it’s never easy, but you WILL find your way x.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lavi didn’t share further information, such as her due date or whether she and her husband know the gender of their little one on the way, but the Sunday announcement was met with a wave congratulations. Lucifer writer and producer Chris Rafferty celebrated the news by sharing, “Congratulations, Mama,” while director April Mullen wrote, “So special ! Congratulations beautiful.” One fan commented, “Wowwww ! How beautiful congratulations loves! So excited for you !!!!” Somebody else added, “Congratulations, Inbar!! How fantastic!! Many blessings to you & your family!”

The little one on the way will be Lavi and Shira’s first child together. After first meeting at Burning Man in August 2019, the couple tied the knot in a bohemian beachside ceremony at the Al Hayam in their native Israel in September 2021. Lavi told Brides at the time, “we’re both Israeli and very connected to our roots. Our family lives here and we were raised by the Mediterranean, which made us who we are today.”

For their big day, the bride wore a wedding gown she custom designed with stylist Shany Lasry that was made of a clean chiffon fabric with an Italian crepe corset. The groom, meanwhile, donned a custom linen suit. The couple’s guest list included Lavi’s Lucifer co-stars, including Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, and more.

Lavi is best known for her starring role as Eve in Netflix’s Lucifer. The series, ran for six seasons – three on Fox and three on Netflix – from 2016 until 2021. Lavi joined the show in 2019 and appeared in Seasons 4, 5, and 6. Her other credits include Imposters, Fauda, and Prison Break, per her IMDb profile.