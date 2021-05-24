'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Shares Rare Photo With Daughter on Her 16th Birthday

✖

Lucifer actor Tom Ellis took a moment to recognize his daughter, Nora Ellis, on her big day. As the teen, the eldest of the actor’s three children, marked her 16th birthday over the weekend, Ellis, who stars as lead character Lucifer Morningstar on the Fox-turned-Netflix series, celebrated with a rare father-daughter photo on social media.

To mark the special occasion, Ellis took to Instagram with the photo, which shows the actor and his daughter sharing a tender moment with one another. Ellis can be seen pressing a kiss to Nora’s head as she smiles for the camera. In the birthday post, the actor also penned a sweet message for his daughter reading, "Happy 16th Birthday my beautiful daughter Nora. I love you darling." The post spurred plenty of birthday messages for the teen, with Ellis' Lucifer co-star Rachael Harris commenting, "Happy 16th birthday sweet Nora!" Fellow Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt also got in on the fun, chiming in with "Happy birthday beautiful Nora."

Ellis shares Nora with Estelle Morgan from their previous relationship. She is the oldest of his three children, as the actor is also father to younger daughters Florence and Marnie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite. Nora’s Sweet 16 comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced Ellis to spend several months away from his two youngest daughters. Speaking with The Guardian in August of last year, the actor revealed he and his fellow cast mates were in the middle of filming Lucifer Season 5 when California, where the series films, issued a stay-at-home order, making it impossible to travel to the U.K. to visit his children. At the time, Ellis hadn't seen his youngest daughters in seven months.

"It's been excruciating. There is a part of you that isn't there when they're not around, I don't ever really want to be in that headspace ever again," he told the outlet of the months-long separation. "Trying to remain positive while the world is falling apart and having your children away from you and not knowing you will see them was just…Yeah."

Ellis and Outhwaite split in 2014. In 2019, and after four years of dating, the actor married screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimen in a romantic woodland ceremony in Santa Ynez, California. Fans can catch Ellis on the small screen when Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 drops in the Netflix streaming library on Friday, May 28.