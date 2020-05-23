Lori Loughlin's Reported Fear of Prison Is Bringing in All Kinds of Comments
Social media users do not seem to have much sympathy for Lori Loughlin after her guilty plea. On Friday, a source close to Loughlin told InTouch Weekly that the actress is deeply afraid of going to prison. The response to these reports has been decidedly unsympathetic now that Loughlin has confirmed her crimes under oath.
Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges related to the national college admission bribery scandal that rocked the world last year. The two were previously some of the last hold-outs in the case, but they reached a plea agreement on Friday. Though the charges against them carry a maximum of 20 years behind bars, Loughlin will reportedly serve just two months, while Giannulli may serve as many as five months. Still, a source said that for Loughlin, the "fear of being behind bars is still very frightening."
The insider went on to say that Loughlin believes she "can't handle" prison and that she is a "complete wreck" now that the plea agreement has been reached. They even said she might reach out to actress Felicity Huffman for advice, adding: "What Lori needs right now more than anything is reassurance that she did the right thing and that this nightmare will eventually be over."
Huffman pleaded guilty and served two weeks in prison for bribing her daughter's way into college, but the charges against her were lighter than those against Loughlin. Loughlin is accused of paying a total of about half a million dollars to get both of their daughters into the University of Southern California under the guise of one phony athletic scholarship.
News about Loughlin's "fear of being behind bars" did not inspire much sympathy on social media, where many commentators were still appalled that she would be serving just two months. Many pointed to cases where less wealthy or famous people served more time for lighter crimes — particularly non-white people. Here is a look at how Twitter responded over the weekend.
Reduced Time
Lori Loughlin two months in jail that’s all😬, that’s why she pleaded guilty because she didn’t want to go to jail for fucking 15 years which is what she should have done🤬— Darlene Montz🧚♂️🎭💛🖤⚜️ (@dandb200) May 22, 2020
Unsympathetic
I'm sorry but does anyone actually feel bad for Lori Loughlin and her family?— Coco (@shaymitchnyc) May 22, 2020
Coronavirus
Lori Loughlin Open request to the Sentencing Judge, as an attorney i realize I should not intervene in any sentence, however with this virus any time given to her or her husband is cruel. Not because of the transgression but because of them catching the virus.— Stevenlarrykaye (@StevenLKaye47) May 23, 2020
Privilege
BS! 2 months? 5 months? That is PRIVILEGE to the extreme! #LoriLoughlin & her crooked husband deserve way more than that! She’s scoffed at these charges for months! #CrookedProsecuters #NoJustice! pic.twitter.com/kJR0Yu7fMB— Nancy Keenan (@nkeenan49) May 22, 2020
Felicity Huffman got 2 weeks jail time, paid a $30,000 fine & 250 hrs of community service. Lori Loughlin gets plea deal, agrees to 2 mos. in prison. Tanya McDowell got 12 yrs for the same crime as Felicity & Lori: “Stealing” an education. That, ladies & gents is white privilege.— 🅐 🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚 🅖🅘🅡🅛 🅓🅘🅓 🅘🅣 🅕🅘🅡🅢🅣 (@HerMessyAfro) May 21, 2020
Doubt
Lori Loughlin's daughters' devastated Face.... pic.twitter.com/cMsQRRGh2j— chríѕtч 💜 (@christy6g) May 23, 2020
Double Standard
Tanya McDowell was sentenced to FIVE YEARS in prison for using a different address so her child could attend school in a better distict. Lori Loughlin BRIBED colleges with millions of dollars and gets sentenced 2 months. Sounds about white. #LoriLoughlin #collegeadmissionsscandal pic.twitter.com/DnmspnQYbX— alondra✨ (@juicypeach_69) May 22, 2020
This is craziness these people committed large scale fraud. Blacks that served decades behind bars for poverty crimes should be pissed. “Under the plea agreement, Loughlin would serve two months in prison and Giannulli would serve five months” https://t.co/FyvbhWD2YI— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) May 23, 2020
Alternative Punishment
Instead of throwing #LoriLoughlin in jail, make her pay the full tuition for kids who deserve and EARNED the right to go to @USC but can’t afford it.— GreG GrunberG (@greggrunberg) May 22, 2020