Lori Loughlin's Reported Fear of Prison Is Bringing in All Kinds of Comments

Social media users do not seem to have much sympathy for Lori Loughlin after her guilty plea. On Friday, a source close to Loughlin told InTouch Weekly that the actress is deeply afraid of going to prison. The response to these reports has been decidedly unsympathetic now that Loughlin has confirmed her crimes under oath.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges related to the national college admission bribery scandal that rocked the world last year. The two were previously some of the last hold-outs in the case, but they reached a plea agreement on Friday. Though the charges against them carry a maximum of 20 years behind bars, Loughlin will reportedly serve just two months, while Giannulli may serve as many as five months. Still, a source said that for Loughlin, the "fear of being behind bars is still very frightening."

The insider went on to say that Loughlin believes she "can't handle" prison and that she is a "complete wreck" now that the plea agreement has been reached. They even said she might reach out to actress Felicity Huffman for advice, adding: "What Lori needs right now more than anything is reassurance that she did the right thing and that this nightmare will eventually be over."

Huffman pleaded guilty and served two weeks in prison for bribing her daughter's way into college, but the charges against her were lighter than those against Loughlin. Loughlin is accused of paying a total of about half a million dollars to get both of their daughters into the University of Southern California under the guise of one phony athletic scholarship.

News about Loughlin's "fear of being behind bars" did not inspire much sympathy on social media, where many commentators were still appalled that she would be serving just two months. Many pointed to cases where less wealthy or famous people served more time for lighter crimes — particularly non-white people. Here is a look at how Twitter responded over the weekend.