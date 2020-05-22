Lori Loughlin's Daughters Reportedly 'Supportive' of Parents Taking Plea Deal

✖

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli might have been "devastated" to learn their parents decided to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, but they are also being supportive. The decision ended the year-long court battle, just before the case was headed to trial. The former Full House star and her designer husband officially entered their plea deals in court Thursday morning and will both face fail time.

Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21, have been "very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal and just want them to be happy," a legal insider told PEOPLE. The two understand the guilty plea will help their parents and there is "no animosity" between them. "Last I knew, they were encouraging their parents to fight this, but obviously that’s all changed now," the insider said.

Another source said the sisters just want the situation over and believe the plea deal is the "best option." Their parents will get to "enjoy their lives again" after their jail sentences are up. "They want to enjoy it with Olivia and Bella. They don’t feel like they gave up by accepting a plea — they are doing what’s best for their family," the second source explained.

Last year, Giannulli and Laughlin were indicted for paying $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer, who helped get Olivia Jade and Bella designated as crew recruits to be admitted to the University of Southern California, even though neither of them participated in the sport. The couple initially pleaded not guilty to charges in the case and they were set to go to trial later this year. However, on Thursday, federal prosecutors announced the couple reached a plea deal, which still has to be approved by the judge on Friday.

As part of the deal, Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She will serve two months in prison, will be required to pay a $150,000 fine, complete 100 hours of community service and serve two years of supervised release. Giannuli will plead guilty to the same count as Loughlin, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. He will pay a $250,000 fine, serve five months in prison, serve two ears of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

After news broke about the couple's plans to plead guilty, a source told Us Weekly Olivia Jade and Bella were both "devastated" when their parents told them about it. The two have been spending more time with their parents lately during the coronavirus pandemic and have become "much more of a tight-knit family" recently. The sisters were on "so many ups and downs" that they are happy to see the situation end, but are still afraid to see their mother spend time in prison.