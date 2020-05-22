Lori Loughlin Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Case: When Will She Be Sentenced?

✖

Now that Lori Loughlin has pleaded guilty in the college admissions case, many are wondering when the actress will be sentenced. According to the Boston Herald, federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton, of the Boston U.S. District Court, has set the final sentencing for August 21. This is for both Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who was also indicted in the scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli have reportedly requested to have the final sentencing moved to July 30, but Judge Gorton is reluctant to do that. He stated that he will work on coming to a quick decision regarding the plea agreement, but, he is keeping the final sentencing date as is for now. As far as the details of the plea deal, 55-year-old Loughlin has agreed to serve two months behind bars, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. She will also pay a $150,000 fine. Giannulli, 56, has agreed to serve five months in prison, as well as two years of supervised release. He will, however, be expected to do 250 hours of community service. Additionally, Giannulli will be expected to pay $250,000 fine. CBS News notes, that the terms of the plea deals are subject to the court's approval.

In a press release ahead of the hearing, the Justice Department stated, "Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud." United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling added, "These defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to secure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admission to the University of Southern California by fabricating their involvement with the university's rowing team. A source close to the family recently told Entertainment Tonight that Loughlin is "scared" about the future, after agreeing to the plea deal. The source added that Loughlin is "doing ok" and "hanging in there," but is really worried about what could happen to her. The insider added that "just thinking of the reality of the situation is frightening for her." At this time, neither Loughlin or Giannulli appear to have released a statement on their plea agreements