‘Little People, Big World’ Tot Jackson Roloff Dances to Taylor Swift in Adorable Video

Little People, Big World tot Jackson Roloff seems to enjoy dancing to Taylor Swift, according to an adorable video posted to social media by his mom Tori.

Tori posted the clips to her Instagram Stories thread, showing the toddler serving up some up his best moves while a Swift song played in the background.

This not the first time that Tori has shared video of the tyke delivering some solid dance skills, as one video from November featured the little Roloff getting down to Bruno Mars.

“Because everyone says it needs to be permanently on my insta,” Tori wrote in the caption of the post. “You’re welcome, and thank you for loving my kid. 🎶 #babyjroloff.”

Many of her fans and followers commented on the clip, with one person writing, “Amazing. Lol. He truly has best rhythm of any child under 10 I’ve ever seen. Lol. Love you guys.”

“This baby boy puts a smile on my face every time I see him, he is so precious, you and Zach are soooo blessed!!!!” another fan wrote.

OMG!!! Soo cute! He really feel the music!” someone else commented. “He have music in him! I’m so blown away!! GO [JACKSON!]”

In Touch reports that Tori also shared a video of her son dancing when the family took a trip to Hawaii, which was also shared to her Instagram Stories thread at the time.

When Thanksgiving rolled around a short while later, Tori took Instagram once again to share a sweet message about her son and husband Zach, writing, “Okay… everyone else is doing it! I’m so thankful on this day and every day for these two boys. Our little family has so much to be thankful for this year. We thank God for our friends, family, and fans who have supported us through all seasons of life. I know the holidays can be hard for some but I pray that everyone finds a little something to be thankful for today.”

Little People, Big World is scheduled to return sometime this year.