Ice-T’s Wife CoCo Austin Reveals Photos Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Model Coco Austin, the wife of rapper/Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, is turning heads after she opened up about still breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel. The 40-year-old mother-of-one revealed a gallery of photos showing Chanel’s feeding on a private plane. Meanwhile, Ice-T doses off in the background.

In the caption, Austin confessed that she had initially thought about stopping breastfeeding back when Chanel was just a week old. However, she persevered, and the child “still wants the boob,” despite being 4 years old. Austin also noted that Chanel does eat regular meals, but she breastfeeds at nap time and before bed at night.

Despite the somewhat odd nature of breastfeeding a child of Chanel’s age, fans in the comments seemed to be very supportive.

“Coco you are a fabulous mom,” one fan wrote. “Keep posting I love reading your stories.”

“Her hand on your face in that first pic, that is pure LOVE!” another supporter wrote. “I love when my son holds my face.”

A third person wrote, “It’s a beautiful bonding experience, I also breastfed till my girls were 4.”

Photo Credit:Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty