Ice-T’s Wife CoCo Austin Reveals Photos Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Model Coco Austin, the wife of rapper/Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, is turning heads after she opened up about still breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel. The 40-year-old mother-of-one revealed a gallery of photos showing Chanel’s feeding on a private plane. Meanwhile, Ice-T doses off in the background.
A mothers calling…. I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.. I talk all about this kind of stuff on my baby blog at www.thecocoblog.com if you want to read my journey with Chanel #normalizebreastfeeding -swipe for more pics
In the caption, Austin confessed that she had initially thought about stopping breastfeeding back when Chanel was just a week old. However, she persevered, and the child “still wants the boob,” despite being 4 years old. Austin also noted that Chanel does eat regular meals, but she breastfeeds at nap time and before bed at night.
Despite the somewhat odd nature of breastfeeding a child of Chanel’s age, fans in the comments seemed to be very supportive.
“Coco you are a fabulous mom,” one fan wrote. “Keep posting I love reading your stories.”
“Her hand on your face in that first pic, that is pure LOVE!” another supporter wrote. “I love when my son holds my face.”
A third person wrote, “It’s a beautiful bonding experience, I also breastfed till my girls were 4.”
