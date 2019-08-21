Lara Trump Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Eric Trump

Lara Trump and husband Eric Trump are officially parents of two — which means President Donald Trump is the grandfather of 10 — after welcoming their second baby, a daughter named Carolina Dorothy Trump. Eric, 35, took to Twitter to announce the news late Monday night.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 20, 2019

Lara, 36, announced in April that she and Eric were expecting their second child. The Real News Update host also shares 23-month-old son, Eric “Luke” Trump, with Eric.

“BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can’t wait to become big brothers this August!!” she captioned her pregnancy announcement at the time, which featured her and Eric’s dogs. “We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!”

The businessman added with a post of his own: “Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!”

Baby number two coming this August!! 👶🏼 All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!! 🐶🐶👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/gV6XrIOT0g — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) April 10, 2019

Baby Carolina marks President Donald Trump‘s tenth grandchild, as he is already grandfather to son Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump’s five children (Kai Madison Trump, 12, Donald Trump III, 10, Tristan Milos Trump, 7, Spencer Frederick Trump, 6, and Chloe Sophia Trump, 5), as well as daughter Ivanka Trump‘s three children with husband Jared Kushner (Arabella Rose Kushner, 8, Joseph Frederick Kushner, 5, and Theodore James Kushner, 3), and, of course, Luke.

Trump has yet to comment on the birth of his latest grandchild.

Eric Trump is the third child and youngest son of the president and his first wife, Ivana. Eric and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., run the president’s company, The Trump Organization. Lara Trump is an adviser to the president and his of his Real News Update, who faced criticism earlier this year when she told 800,000 federal workers that the government shutdown may have inflicted a “little bit of pain,” but was worth it.

“We get that this is unfair to you, but this is so much bigger than any one person. It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country and their children and their grandchildren and generations after that will thank them for their sacrifice right now,” she said on Bold TV in January.

“I know it’s hard, I know they have bills to pay, they have mortgages, they have rents that are due, but the president is trying every single day to come up with a good solution here and the reality is it’s been something that has gone on for too long and gone unaddressed,” she explained.

Eric and Lara Trump married in 2014 and welcomed Luke in September 2017.

