‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Reveal Names of Newborn Twins

A day after welcoming new twins to the family, Kym Johnson Herjavec and husband Robert revealed their new babies’ names.

The son and daughter, whom they welcomed on Monday, are named Haven Mae Herjavec and Hudson Robert Herjavec, Robert revealed on Instagram Tuesday alongside a close-up photo of the adorable pair.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” the Shark Tank star, 55, captioned the sweet photo. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

A source shared with PEOPLE about the birth Tuesday, “Robert and Kym are so excited. And thrilled and happy about their yummy babies!”

Herjavec revealed on Instagram along with her birth announcement Monday that Hudson and Haven were born one minute apart, at 7:44 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, wrote alongside the photo of her husband holding their twins, “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels.”

Echoed Robert, who has three children from a previous marriage, “So in love with our little angels.”

Herjavec previously revealed to fans on April 1 that the couple were expecting a son and daughter during their baby shower that was attended by fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and hosted by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

In December, the parents-to-be revealed that they were expecting twins after Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with an ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up.

The couple first met and fell in love during Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on the 20th season in 2015. A year later, they tied the knot in summer 2016.

As they prepared for their twins, Herjavec revealed to PEOPLE that her husband was “so excited” to be a father again.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

Adding, “I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

After three years with Robert, the dancer said she was thrilled to learn she would be able to become a mother after doing in vitro fertilization.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she told PEOPLE just shortly before giving birth.

Adding, “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Robert Herjavec