Hilarie Burton Calls Out ‘Freak’ Making Social Profiles of Her and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Son

Hilarie Burton has taken to Instagram to alert followers about unauthorized social media accounts impersonating her 14-year-old son Augustus “Gus,” whom she shares with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 58.

“Hi gang. Need a little help,” the One Tree Hill alumna wrote on Friday, Oct. 25, alongside a screenshot of a suspicious TikTok profile using the handle @AugustusDeanMorgan. “I don’t have TikTok and neither does our son. But there’s this creep chick who is obsessed with him and keeps creating profiles on various platforms.”

While acknowledging her son’s admirable qualities with the comment, “I get it. He’s awesome,” Burton, 42, strongly condemned the impersonator as a “freak for stealing the identity of a 14 year old boy.” The actress revealed that multiple actions have been taken to address the situation: “We’ve reached out to her parents. To her directly. We’ve contacted law enforcement. Because of certain actions she’s taken, she’s broken laws.” She urged her followers to “please do me a favor if you have that platform. Report her.”

In a subsequent update, Burton confirmed some success in addressing the situation: “The TikTok account is taken down. But it linked to a YouTube account where she was also pretending to be Gus. Her name is clearly present on that YouTube account now. I see H*****. I called your campus police. I’ve reached out to your mother’s church. I’m not f—g around.”

Morgan backed his wife’s protective stance with his own stern warning: “f— people. get a life. your own preferably, but for certain, NOT our kids. if not… prepare for morgan wrath, which i promise is not a joke.”

Just days before this incident, Burton and Morgan were celebrating happier family moments. On Sunday, Oct. 20, the couple chaperoned Gus’s homecoming dance, with Burton sharing a sweet selfie of Morgan kissing her cheek in the crowded gym. “I had the hottest Homecoming Date at the dance tonight,” she wrote. “Thanks for helping your nerdy wife chaperone @jeffreydeanmorgan. You’re a catch!”

Morgan responded affectionately in the comments: “You CAN go back again! love you so much. Very proud of what you did for those kids… gave them one hell of a homecoming weekend! we ALL lucky to have a little HBM [Hilarie Burton Morgan] in our lives.”

The couple, who also parent 6-year-old daughter George, have been open about their family life while maintaining boundaries. In July 2023, Burton celebrated Morgan’s parenting in an Instagram Reel, writing, “Going through my camera roll, and damn near every picture is just these two in love,” referring to Morgan and their daughter. “They are the same person. So naturally, I adore the both of them. You were always hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan. But your girl-dad era is unrivaled. How is it possible that you play bad guys?!?!”

That previous month, Burton shared their children’s aspirations in a post about the end of the school year: “Last day of preschool and 7th grade. George wants to be a veterinarian. Gus wants to be a @waltdisneyimagineering,” noting that “They both just wanna hang at Village Pizza.” She added appreciation for her husband: “I love you @jeffreydeanmorgan for helping me shuttle these babies all over the place this year. These last couple weeks have been a sprint. Excited to sleep in this summer!!!”