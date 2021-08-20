Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Baby No. 2: All the Signs We Missed That She Was Expecting

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are preparing to add another baby to their family, E! News reported Friday. The makeup mogul, 24, and the rapper, 30, have kept the pregnancy to themselves so far, as they did before welcoming their first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Pregnancy rumors have swirled around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for months, but Jenner has done a good job keeping everyone guessing. Keep scrolling to see all the clues people picked up on over the past few months that Jenner was pregnant as well as all her recent comments about giving Stormi a little brother or sister.

Sushi Secrets (Photo: Kylie Jenner) The reality personality first sparked pregnancy rumors with her order in July. Posting a shot of her sushi dinner, fans quickly realized her order appeared to be all avocado rolls instead of anything containing raw fish. While Twitter was filled with people convinced this was a sign she was pregnant, but Jenner might have realized she spilled the beans, posting not long after a photo of a cocktail on her Story with the caption, "Nothing like a lychee martini" followed by a photo of raw fish ceviche. prevnext

Rumors Sparked (Photo: Deux Moi) The Kylie Cosmetics founder also sparked pregnancy rumors later in July when she sported a seriously baggy shirt on the family's trip to Idaho. Captured in a photo shared with the gossip site Deux Moi, Jenner definitely is keeping her figure undercover in the shirt, but with baggy tees being so trendy at the moment, many people discounted this sighting right off the bat. prevnext

Caitlyn's Slip-Up? (Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) The Life of Kylie star's parent, Caitlyn Jenner might have let the secret slip Thursday, telling TMZ she just learned one of her children was expecting. While Caitlyn's son, Burt, came forward and said he was expecting a third child with wife Valerie, but it's unclear if Caitlyn was actually talking about her son, who is much more private than his half-sister. prevnext

Splitting Up (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jenner and Scott have been on and off over the years while co-parenting Stormi, announcing in October 2019 that they had decided to call off their romantic relationship. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" the beauty mogul tweeted at the time. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority." While the two might have split as a couple, they remained united as co-parents and would eventually find their way back to one another. prevnext

Back Together (Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School, Getty) In June 2020, Scott appeared to declare publicly that he and Jenner were back on, professing his love for the mother of his child while attending the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit. During his acceptance speech, Scott, who brought Jenner and Stormi as his dates, shouted out, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you." prevnext

'No Plan' (Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Getty) In the couple's hiatus, Jenner opened up about having more kids in Harper’s Bazaar’s March 2020 issue: "My friends all pressure me about it … They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan," she said at the time. The A-Lister said at the moment, she was trying to negotiate being a mother and having her daughter be in the spotlight so young. "I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life," she explained. "People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’" prevnext