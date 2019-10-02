Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Split Crushes the Internet, Fans Sobbing

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are broken up, and the news is sending fans spiraling. As TMZ reports, the couple split up a few weeks back. They have not been seen in public together since Aug. 27, and neither have posted about one another on social media since Sept. 14, when Scott promoted their Playboy interview. The outlet does note that the couple has had breaks like this before, but they have not come out publicly.

While there is always loads of speculation of a celebrity couple not lasting, numerous fans of the couple thought they were meant to be.

The couple had been through a lot together already, including rumors of infidelity and an unplanned pregnancy early in their relationship. They persevered through it all and seemed to be a happy couple parenting their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Neither member of the couple have confirmed or denies the reports, but TMZ is very reputable when it comes to their Kardashian/Jenner family sources.

However, this silence has led many to hoping the breakup reports are not true, or, if they are, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple would quickly reconcile.

