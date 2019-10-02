Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Split Crushes the Internet, Fans Sobbing

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are broken up, and the news is sending fans spiraling. As TMZ reports, the couple split up a few weeks back. They have not been seen in public together since Aug. 27, and neither have posted about one another on social media since Sept. 14, when Scott promoted their Playboy interview. The outlet does note that the couple has had breaks like this before, but they have not come out publicly.

kylie and travis broke up why am i hurt — besa (@ahmBESA) October 2, 2019

Wow Kylie and Travis split I have no hope for ANYONE at this point anymore. — Nicole (@itssnicolemarie) October 2, 2019

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have reportedly broken up,damn love ain’t a thing no more 😳😳😳 — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 2, 2019

While there is always loads of speculation of a celebrity couple not lasting, numerous fans of the couple thought they were meant to be.

The couple had been through a lot together already, including rumors of infidelity and an unplanned pregnancy early in their relationship. They persevered through it all and seemed to be a happy couple parenting their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

2019 get it together.. i can’t be in a world where kylie and travis aren’t together — 𝕜𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖☆ (@katieamcneal) October 2, 2019

if kylie and travis can’t make it😔

there’s no hope for the rest of us — 𝖕𝖆𝖚𝖑 (@atxstasy) October 2, 2019

if Kylie and Travis can’t make it work, then yikes — Maria (@riasaddi0) October 2, 2019

Neither member of the couple have confirmed or denies the reports, but TMZ is very reputable when it comes to their Kardashian/Jenner family sources.

However, this silence has led many to hoping the breakup reports are not true, or, if they are, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple would quickly reconcile.

y’all can’t be serious, kylie and travis were literally the cutest couple. i hope they didn’t break up — 🥢 (@jeontros) October 2, 2019

Can someone please confirm if Kylie and Travis broke up? @CarlaSwitz might not make it if this isn’t fake news 🙄 — C (@CoachCeiandra) October 2, 2019

It better not be true about Kylie & Travis breaking up. My heart will be destroyed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DtrRjrMA5v — superficial doll💕 (@superficialhaus) October 2, 2019

