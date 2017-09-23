Kylie Jenner Spotted at a Winery When Pregnancy News Broke

Kylie Jenner was hanging out at a Malibu winery when reports of her pregnancy began to surface, but was noticeably abstained from drinking.

In her Snapchat story, Jenner can be seen celebrating best friend Jordyn Woods’ birthday at Malibu Wine Safaris. While you’d think she’d be partaking in some of the wines, they aren’t visible on camera.



Apparently she wasn’t drinking off-camera, either. Sources at at the company told The Blast that Jenner was not drinking during the entire excursion.

Jenner is only 20, so its possible she wasn’t given access to alcohol at the venue. However, it was Woods’ 20th birthday, and she can be seen drinking out of a wine glass in the videos.

If Jenner had the option to drink but chose not to, it could be seen as further proof she was with child.

Jenner, the Kardashian family and Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott have remained mum on the pregnancy since the news broke.

