Kylie Jenner Twins With Mom Kris Jenner in Pixie Cut Style

Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner were matching with identical haircuts in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Jenner posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with her mom on Tuesday night, and the resemblance between them has never been clearer. In the box at the top of the screen, Jenner’s hair was cut short in a pixie style, just like Kris’ typically is. They two were smiling fondly at each other in one picture, while another showed them running their hands appreciatively through their hair.

“Obsessed with you @krisjenner,” Jenner wrote over the first screenshot.

Most are assuming that Jenner’s short hair is an elaborate wig for some promotion or other, though others are wondering if this might be Jenner’s real hair, while the multi-colored ‘dos she steps out with are actually the wigs.

Either way, fans agreed that the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan can rock her momager’s haircut. It may also foreshadow Jenner’s ambitions in a way — the 21-year-old made the cover of Forbes this year for holding a personal fortune of nearly a billion dollars. That trend shows no signs of stopping, as Jenner’s make-up empire continues to dominate the industry.

Speaking of which, Jenner also announced on Instagram this week that she is back to using lip fillers. The reality star stopped getting the injections done over the summer, going back to her natural look. However, her Instagram Story on Tuesday night included a shout-out to her dermatologist.

“Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with wi a lip touch up!” she wrote, along with a kiss emoji.

Jenner’s baby daughter, Stormi Webster, has been back in the headlines lately as Keeping Up With The Kardashians just caught up with her birth experience. The lip-kit mogul actually gave birth on Feb. 1, but a recent episode of the family’s reality show depicted the whole experience in more cinematic detail.

“She did really, really well,” Kris said of her youngest. “She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’”

The show also included the heart-warming new detail that Kris herself delivered Stormi.

“She was so calm. It was really exciting,” she said. “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on E!