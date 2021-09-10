Kylie Jenner Bares Baby Bump in See-Through Lace Jumpsuit

Kylie Jenner is rocking her second pregnancy! The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, showed off her baby bump in a stylish see-through lace jumpsuit while stepping out Thursday for New York Fashion Week. Pairing the look with an oversized black coat and matching heels, Jenner looked chic in the monochromatic outfit as she made her way out on the town.

Earlier in the day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sported much more colorful attire while visiting the Revolve Gallery. Making a splash with an orange trench coat, Jenner rocked low-rise jeans and a tied crop top to show off her bump all the way. The reality personality confirmed Tuesday that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their second child together after reconciling recently from their October 2019 split. The couple also shares daughter Stormi, now 3.

Breaking the news with a video posted to social media, the pregnant star let fans in on several big moments in her pregnancy journey so far, including hearing the baby’s heartbeat for the first time and telling mom Kris Jenner she had another grandchild on the way. Stormi was the one to break the news to her “Lovey,” handing her an envelope with ultrasound photos included. “Wait a second…are you pregnant?” Kris says in the video. “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!” Kris commented on the post, “Crying all over again [heart eyes emoji, prayer hands emoji] what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Jenner kept her first pregnancy completely private until after she gave birth in February 2019. Explaining her desire to keep that part of her life a secret to Andy Cohen earlier this year during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner explained that her first pregnancy was something she wanted to experience without the pressure on her. “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally,” she said at the time. “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”