‘American Idol’ Alum Kellie Pickler’s Legal Battle With Former In-Laws Takes Another Turn

Kelly Pickler’s late husband Kyle Jacob’s parents want answers. Us Weekly reports the American Idol alum’s former in-laws, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, have issued a subpoena to Harpeth Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cremation Center to uncover what happened with their son’s funeral and cremation.

They are asking the funeral home “what items, if any, were cremated” with their son, as well as requesting “documents pertaining to the services provided on behalf of Kyle.” The funeral home has allegedly refused to comply with Jacobs’ parents requests.

His parents also want conversations released to them between Pickler and the funeral home. The legal battle continues.

Jacobs died by suicide at age 49 in February 2023. The tragedy took place in the Nashville home he shared with Pickler. The longtime couple began dating in 2008 and wed in 2011.

Pickler and her in-laws have been fighting since 2024 over Jacobs’ belongings. Pickler alleged his parents created a “list of assets,” and subpoenaed her to produce the items belonging to their son.

Some of the items noted include a gun collection, watches and jewelry, baseball cards, musical instruments and any personal device. She says they aren’t in her possession and instead his parents had taken the items from their home. Pickler hasn’t said much about her husband’s death.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” Pickler shared in August 2023, as reported by the outlet. “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”