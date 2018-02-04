How Much Does Kylie Jenner’s Baby Weigh

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m., who weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, kept the pregnancy under wraps for the most part, but they announced on Sunday that their daughter had come into the world at last. Jenner thanked for fans for giving her space and privacy throughout the process, finally addressing her uncharacteristically distant persona these past few months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She made the announcement in an Instagram post, expressing her excitement at the prospect of motherhood. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she explained. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

The details of the pregnancy and the baby’s health were in an almost 12 minute documentary-style video that Jenner uploaded to YouTube. It contained the highlights of the pregnancy, including doctor’s visits, a baby shower, the moment she told some of her family members, and of course, a late night fast food run.

The video also shows touching footage of Jenner and Scott preparing to take this leap together. It ends in the hospital room, where their daughter is filmed for the first time. They reveal that she’s happy and healthy.

Jenner’s announcement has overwhelmed the internet on a day already expected to bring a lot of social media traffic with Super Bowl LII. Her friends, family and fans are overjoyed.