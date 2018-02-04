Kylie Jenner Officially Reveals She Had Her Baby in Super Bowl Sunday Message

Kylie Jenner announced on Sunday that her baby was born on Thursday, Feb. 1. The reality star posted a heartfelt message to fans and supporters on Instagram, thanking them and letting them in on the news at last.

The 20-year-old reality star has kept things ambiguous throughout her pregnancy, and the radio silence has made fans uncomfortable. They’re used to having full access to the lives of all the Kardashian sisters, but Jenner put her foot down when it came to her first baby.

She’s finally prepared to share the news with her die-hard fans, however. On Sunday afternoon she posted a couple of paragraphs on Instagram, and a short documentary-style video summarizing her experience on YouTube.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Jenner’s daughter was born at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. She and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, still have yet to announce a name — though sources close to the couple say they had one in mind ahead of time.

Jenner’s YouTube video documents the pregnancy’s biggest moments. It’s filled with new details for those die-hard fans that want to know everything, and includes lots of touching footage of the young parents preparing for the next step in their lives.

Jenner’s home is already decked out with a nursery and everything she needs to jump into motherhood head first. Sources close to the reality star have reported that she intends to stay out of the limelight a little longer.

The fact that Jenner gave birth on Thursday sheds new light on the controversy surrounding Scott’s dropped show on Saturday night. The rapper was booked for back-to-back shows before the Super Bowl, but dropped his earlier Minneapolis show when promoters couldn’t find a place for him to land his private jet. Now that the baby has been announced, fans are wondering if Scott’s appearances on the road will become less frequent.