Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Changing Their Son’s Name Has Social Media in Disbelief

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw fans for a loop on Monday when they announced that their son’s name was no longer Wolf. While they shared that his name isn’t Wolf, they did not share what they have since decided to name him. Naturally, this whole naming fiasco sent folks on social media into a tizzy.

Jenner made the announcement on Monday, much to her fans’ surprise. On her Instagram Story, she sent a message to alert everyone that their son’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore.” She explained that they “just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. His new name has not yet been revealed.

Since this was quite an unusual announcement, there were many who weighed in on the interesting situation via social media. It’s safe to say people are having a field day with the wolven situation.

With Wolf out of the question, fans are speculating what Jenner and Scott are going to name their child. Some fear that it will be “something worse.”

Jenner previously announced her son’s name via her Instagram Story. But, it’s clear that she and Scott have since changed their minds.

Many got a kick out of the situation. After all, it isn’t every day that a celebrity reneges their own child’s name announcement.

People simply can’t get over the fact that Jenner and Scott went back on their previous choice for their son’s name. What will they name him now?

Jenner’s announcement left a lot of fans hanging. They’re dying to know what she and Scott have since named their son.

Twitter users had plenty of jokes about the situation. As this individual pointed out, the name change came after a full moon. Interesting, no?

Many individuals already shared their thoughts on Jenner and Scott’s interesting choice to name their son Wolf. Now, they’ll have a new name to discuss in due course.