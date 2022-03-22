Wolf Van Halen Has a Strong Reaction to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Changing Baby Boy’s Name

Wolf Van Halen is happy to no longer be sharing a name with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son. After the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced Monday that she and the Astroworld artist had decided to change the name of their secondborn, the 31-year-old musician and son of the late Eddie Van Halen took to Twitter to share his thoughts, retweeting an article about the switch and writing, “THANK F-.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child together on Feb. 2, announcing his birth just four days later on Feb. 6. The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi. Less than a week after their birth announcement, the reality personality shared that she and Scott had decided to name their son Wolf Jacques Webster, seemingly in tribute to his dad, who was born Jacques Webster.

Monday, however, Jenner took to her Instagram Story writing, “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore.” She continued alongside a prayer-hands emoji, “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hasn’t updated fans on the little boy’s new name, but fans have speculated the couple would make Jacques his first name instead of his middle name.

The mother of two spoke out recently about her postpartum experience with her son, noting that it “has not been easy” this time around. “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” she shared on social media. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet – for other moms going through it right now – we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

In a follow-up Story, she added, “It’s OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself… And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.” Jenner urged other moms to “stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back,’” not only physically, but mentally. “So yeah, just sending some love,” she concluded. “I love you guys!”