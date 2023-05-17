Kristen Bell Shares Photos From Jiu-Jitsu Face Injury Caused by Daughter

Kristen Bell is sporting a nasty new injury. The Frozen actress revealed in a Tuesday Instagram post that she suffered an injury to her nose after she took "some teeth to the nose" during a jiu-jitsu session with her 8-year-old daughter Delta, whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard.

Bell showed off the injury in a series of videos and photos shared to Instagram, which showed the actress sporting a nasty mark on the bridge of her nose. She explained in the caption, "Minor jujitsu injury...took some teeth to the nose. Will recover," joking, "You should see the other guy!!!! (she is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)"

While The Good Place star didn't offer up any details about the incident, it seems that she is not alone. Commenting on the post, one parent revealed, "few months ago my 8-year-old sat up abruptly to kiss me goodnight in the dark and broke my nose. It still clicks." Another parent shared, "my eight month old leaned in to kiss me but instead head butted me and gave me two black eyes he cute though," with somebody else quipping, "this motherhood thing ain't for the faint of heart...or nose apparently." A fourth person added, "Kid took out Veronica Mars! Impressive!!!" Still, others were a bit more concerned, with one person advising," might want to get on an antibiotic.... (I'm a PA in Urgent Care). Human bites (even sweet, lovely humans who accidentally break your skin with their razor sharp little teeth) can cause infections. Augmentin is the antibiotic of choice for a human bite."

Along with Delta, Bell and Shepard are also parents to 10-year-old Lincoln. The proud parents, who tied the knot in 2013, have never shied away from getting candid about their home life, including both the good and the bad. The duo notably sparked plenty of talk back in 2021 when Shephard revealed on his Armchair Expert podcast that he and Bell no longer bathed their children every night. Bell went on to share during an appearance on The View that she was a "big fan" of waiting to bathe her children until they stink, stating, "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up." Later opening up about the controversy the comments sparked, Bell told Entertainment Tonight she was a bit surprised, sharing, "I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not. Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case."